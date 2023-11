A celebration of Chinese culture through theater, dance, music and food comes with the Sino-Hellenic International Theater Festival at the Christmas Theater (ct.gr). Two performances, “The Prince of Lanling” and the “The Legend of the White Snake,” will be performed in the evenings, while during the day there will be a Chinese Style Christmas Market with martial arts shows and much more. Tickets are available at ct.gr.

