Christmas World | Athens | December 1 – January 7

Christmas World is set to over the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center until the beginning of January. On December 1, it kicks off with a magnificent celebration of light. Be there at 7 p.m. to experience the moment when the grounds are lit up with 80 festively decorated trees and five new light installations. The children’s choir and orchestra El Sistema will perform festive songs at the Agora before handing over to Michael Mwenso & the Shakes, who will get the party started with their “Afrofuturistic Christmas Wonderland” straight from Harlem. But this is only the beginning of the fun. Until early January, you can enjoy ice skating, sip on savory cocktails with panoramic views at the Lighthouse, indulge in delicious melomakarona and kourabiedes sweets, and attend festive-themed Cosmos concerts. See snfcc.org/en/Xmas2023 for more and admission is free.

