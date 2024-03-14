Our Flags | Athens | March 14 – April 7
In celebration of Greek Independence Day on March 25, the Municipality of Athens and the Organization for Culture, Sport and Youth of the Municipality of Athens (OPANDA) present the exhibition “Our Flags, Glorious Fabrics, Markings of History.” Featuring approximately 50 historic flags, each bearing its own symbolic significance, the exhibition spans key moments in Greek history from antiquity to the introduction of the iconic blue and white flag in 1822. Admission to the venue, the Music and Arts Center (opanda.gr), is free.