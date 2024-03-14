WHAT'S ON

Our Flags | Athens | March 14 – April 7

Our Flags | Athens | March 14 – April 7

In celebration of Greek Independence Day on March 25, the Municipality of Athens and the Organization for Culture, Sport and Youth of the Municipality of Athens (OPANDA) present the exhibition “Our Flags, Glorious Fabrics, Markings of History.” Featuring approximately 50 historic flags, each bearing its own symbolic significance, the exhibition spans key moments in Greek history from antiquity to the introduction of the iconic blue and white flag in 1822. Admission to the venue, the Music and Arts Center (opanda.gr), is free. 

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Future Perfect | Athens | March 14 – April 6
WHAT'S ON

Future Perfect | Athens | March 14 – April 6

We Are One | Athens | To March 17
WHAT'S ON

We Are One | Athens | To March 17

Kifissos | Athens | March 15-31
WHAT'S ON

Kifissos | Athens | March 15-31

Six Shows & More | Athens | March 8- November 11
WHAT'S ON

Six Shows & More | Athens | March 8- November 11

From Women Stems Power | Athens | March 8-22
WHAT'S ON

From Women Stems Power | Athens | March 8-22

Chroma & Soma | Athens | March 8-18
WHAT'S ON

Chroma & Soma | Athens | March 8-18