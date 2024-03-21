WHAT'S ON

Corey Taylor | Athens | May 28

Corey Taylor, frontman of heavy metal band Slipknot and rock act Stone Sour, is set to embark on a solo European tour after previously announcing a hiatus for mental health reasons. The tour will include a stop at Athens’ Lycabettus Hill Theater (lycabettushill.com). The US-born musician will perform a diverse setlist featuring songs from his entire career, including his bands, solo projects and collaborations. Tickets range between 45 and 54 euros from Viva’s more.com.

