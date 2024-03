The Athens Municipality Symphony Orchestra takes the stage at the Olympia Theater (59 Akadimias, oly.gr) with a symphonic repertoire titled “Sea.” Emmanuelle Bertrand, a globally renowned French cellist, will perform English composer Edward Elgar’s poignant Cello Concerto, while the program will conclude with Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 3. Tickets start from 3 euros from ticketplus.gr.

