The internationally acclaimed Russian pianist and faculty member at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow, Natalia Trull, is coming to Athens to perform a piano recital at the Parnassos Literary Society (8 Georgiou Karytsi, lsparnas.gr). The program is dedicated to Ludwig van Beethoven, showcasing Trull’s virtuosity and mastery of the classical repertoire. Tickets start from 20 euros at ticketservices.gr.

