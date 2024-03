Sevdaliza brings her seductive vibes to Athens at Gagarin205 stage (205 Liosion, gagarin205.gr). If you need an introduction, let’s just mention that the Dutch-Iranian singer, songwriter and producer opened for Madonna during her recent Amsterdam performances. She has gained critical acclaim and a devoted fan base due to her creative blend of genres and magnetic stage presence. Tickets start from 29 euros at Viva’s more.com.

