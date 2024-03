Greek composer Jannos Eolou’s internationally acclaimed “Tangos of the Magic Reality” makes its Athens debuts with the ERT Contemporary Music Orchestra at the Athens Conservatoire (17-19 Vasileos Georgiou B) on March 21. Exploring a blend of global and Argentinean influences, Eolou’s 18 orchestral themes evoke the literary and visual expressions of magical realism. Tickets start from 20 euros at ticketservices.gr.

