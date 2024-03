Cigarettes After Sex’s worldwide tour has been highly anticipated since the release of their latest album, “X.” The Olympic Stadium (Olimpionikon & Spirou Loui, oaka.com.gr) in Athens will host the Texas-based ambient pop trio for two dates, with the first on October 25 already sold out, prompting the announcement of a second show for October 26. Ticket sales for the second date are available at Viva’s more.com.

