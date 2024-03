After 14 years, Rammstein returns to Greece, promising an unforgettable show as they celebrate their 30th anniversary. Fans can expect a setlist of the German industrial metal act’s greatest hits, alongside their signature pyrotechnics. Known for their theatrical concerts, Rammstein’s live shows transcend language barriers, offering a powerful experience for all. Tickets start from 88 euros at ticketmaster.gr.

