Ville Valo, the creative force behind the Finnish 90s rock band HIM, returns to Athens for an indoor gig at the Fuzz Live Music Club (209 Pireos). Fans can anticipate fresh renditions of HIM classics alongside tracks from his debut solo album “Neon Noir.” Tickets cost 41.80 euros from ticketmaster.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy