Piano City | Athens | May 16-19
Piano City Athens, with the support of This is Athens City Festival, brings over 100 pianos to various public spaces across the city this month. From squares to hospitals, private homes to sidewalks, and even atop Lycabettus Hill, pianos are available for all to play and enjoy. Esteemed artists, rising stars and students showcase their talents, serenading passers-by over four days. Visit the festival page cityfestival.thisisathens.org for performance locations and times or let the music guide you.