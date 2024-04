The Eject festival presents the rock band sensation Maneskin at the OAKA P5 (37 Kifissias). Damiano and his 20-something Italian gang introduced themselves to Europe with “Zitti e Buoni,” and judging from their current global superstar status, it was the whole world that was watching. Maneskin bring their blend of rock, punk and pop to Athens for the first time and their fans are already going crazy! Tickets start from 80 euros at Viva’s more.com.

