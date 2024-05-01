WHAT'S ON

Chores | Athens | May 8

Chores | Athens | May 8

Greece’s Eurovision entry with Marina Satti has sparked excitement, but her role as artistic director of the talented female choir Chores adds a new dimension. Following their acclaimed 2023 performance, they’re set to captivate audiences at the Stoa of Attalos (4 Adrianou) in the Ancient Agora of Athens. This free event requires pre-registration due to its anticipated popularity, promising an unforgettable showcase of musical prowess amid the site’s historic splendor. Admission is free with pre-registration at cityfestival.thisisathens.org.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dire Straits Legacy | Athens | June 27
WHAT'S ON

Dire Straits Legacy | Athens | June 27

Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos, Yo-Yo Ma | Athens | June 15
WHAT'S ON

Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos, Yo-Yo Ma | Athens | June 15

Maneskin | Athens | July 16
WHAT'S ON

Maneskin | Athens | July 16

Varvakios | Athens | May 11
WHAT'S ON

Varvakios | Athens | May 11

&ME | Athens | May 26
WHAT'S ON

&ME | Athens | May 26

Borderline Festival | Athens | April 26-28
WHAT'S ON

Borderline Festival | Athens | April 26-28