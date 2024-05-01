Chores | Athens | May 8

Greece’s Eurovision entry with Marina Satti has sparked excitement, but her role as artistic director of the talented female choir Chores adds a new dimension. Following their acclaimed 2023 performance, they’re set to captivate audiences at the Stoa of Attalos (4 Adrianou) in the Ancient Agora of Athens. This free event requires pre-registration due to its anticipated popularity, promising an unforgettable showcase of musical prowess amid the site’s historic splendor. Admission is free with pre-registration at cityfestival.thisisathens.org.

