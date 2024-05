The Takis Paterelis Quartet presents “Traditions” at Afrikana Jazz & Wine (13 Ierofanton) on May 10. Featuring Greek musician Takis Paterelis on tenor sax, along with Dimitris Verdinoglou on piano, Giorgos Georgiadis on bass and Panagiotis Themas on drums, the renowned saxophonist will showcase compositions from jazz greats like Thelonious Monk and Tadd Dameron. Enjoy this unique sonic journey celebrating the jazz tradition. Admission is 7 euros.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy