Artist Miltos Michailidis presents a new exhibition featuring paintings and sculptures evoking the fantasy tale “The Wizard of Oz” at the a.antonopoulou art gallery (20 Aristofanous). Rather than illustrating pages from the classic story, he reimagines the adventures contained in them, in combination with landscapes and images from video games. Admission is free of charge.

