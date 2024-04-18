Herstories | Thessaloniki | May 17 – September 25
Embarking on a pioneering journey celebrating women photographers from the post-communist era to today, the Thessaloniki Museum of Photography (Warehouse A, Thessaloniki Port, momus.gr) presents “Herstories.” Curated by Iro Katsaridou, Areti Leopoulou, Alexandra Moschovi and Penelope Petsini, the exhibition sheds light on diverse perspectives of identity politics and social and political realities through the poetics of photography. Entrance costs 4 euros.