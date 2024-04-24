Daughters | Athens | April 26 – May 18

Art photographers Emilia Balaska and Rebecca Simons will debut their collaborative work at the EOS Gallery (38 Heyden, eosgallery.gr) from April 26 to May 18. Featuring both past projects and new pieces, “Daughters” intertwines photography, video, text and other mediums. Their experimental techniques and symbolic interventions in family archives aim to uncover shared motifs, fostering a dialogue on memory, trauma and loss while re-evaluating a collective past. Entrance is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy