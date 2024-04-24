Daughters | Athens | April 26 – May 18
Art photographers Emilia Balaska and Rebecca Simons will debut their collaborative work at the EOS Gallery (38 Heyden, eosgallery.gr) from April 26 to May 18. Featuring both past projects and new pieces, “Daughters” intertwines photography, video, text and other mediums. Their experimental techniques and symbolic interventions in family archives aim to uncover shared motifs, fostering a dialogue on memory, trauma and loss while re-evaluating a collective past. Entrance is free.