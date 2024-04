Fifty-four female tattoo artists from Greece will showcase their work at the “Womanity” exhibition taking place at the HeartbeatInk Gallery (20 Botsari), a new art space in downtown Athens. The event explores themes of womanhood and humanity, questioning how women navigate and express themselves in male-dominated professions like tattoo artistry. Entrance is free.

