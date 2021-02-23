ATHEX: PPC leads bourse index into decline
In the absence of any concrete domestic news that would help stocks gain ground, imported pressures led the hand of traders to sell and inflict notable losses on a series of blue chips on Tuesday, on increased turnover.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 773.52 points, shedding 1.08% from Monday’s 781.99 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.01% to close at 1,836.52 points.
Banks once again outperformed, with their index slipping just 0.13%. The four systemic lenders were split as Eurobank advanced 1.46% and National rose 0.34%, while Piraeus dropped 3.07% and Alpha declined 1.98%.
Public Power Corporation surrendered a large chunk of recent gains, falling 5.86%. Terna Energy slid 3.94%, Jumbo gave up 2.11%, and Viohalco and Ellaktor parted with 1.69%, just as Aegean Airlines increased 1.41%.
In total 28 stocks reported gains, 76 recorded losses and 23 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 68.5 million euros, up from Monday’s €57.1 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.77% to close at 57.64 points.