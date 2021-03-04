Green island program with €700 million

The Environment and Energy Ministry is waiting for the disbursement of 700 million euros from the European Commission, destined for actions to render the energy supply to a number of the country’s islands environmentally friendly.

The special committee for decarbonization, under Kostas Mousouroulis, is preparing a blueprint of actions for that purpose, concerning the islands of the Aegean and Crete, categorized in three groups: the islands connected to Greece’s mainland grid, those due to be connected by 2030 and small islands that will not be connected to it – including the islands of Agathonisi, Agios Efstratios, Anafi, Antikythira, Arkioi, Donousa, Ereikousa, Megisti, Othoni and Gavdos – in the context of the European Union’s Fair Energy Transition for All (FETA) project.

The actions of the FETA program are not related to those preceding it for the Dodecanese islands of Tilos, Astypalaia and Halki, but they do have a similar character: They will target their full transition to electrical energy, with the installation of hybrid systems (energy production from RES and storage) and e-vehicle charging stations.