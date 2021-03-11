ATHEX: Benchmark rises above 850 points

The alignment of the positive results from Eurobank, the GEK Terna stake transaction, the announcement of new government measures and the approval of the US stimulus package took the benchmark of the Greek bourse above the 850-point mark on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic broke out.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 850.07 points, adding 1.06% to Wednesday’s 841.12 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.22% to close at 2,045.59 points.

The banks index rebounded 3.14%, mainly thanks to Eurobank’s 5.38% jump. Piraeus grew 2.44%, National climbed 2.34% and Alpha advanced 1.21%.

GEK Terna leapt 6.78% to a 13-year high after the sale of Reggeborgh’s stake to CEO Giorgos Peristeris and investor Marianna Latsi. Piraeus Port Authority rose 6%.

In total 67 stocks secured gains, 27 endured losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the highest of the last three months, amounting to 98.8 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €68.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.28% to close at 61.58 points.