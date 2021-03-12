construction-activity-increases-in-2020

Private building activity rose 13.9% in volume in December 2020, for a 5.9% increase in 2020, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.

More specifically, in December a total of 1,799 building permits were issued, representing 482,800 sq.m. in area and 1,947,000 cubic meters in volume, down 1% in permits, up 15.1% in area and 13.9% in volume compared with the same month in 2019.

In the January-December 2020 period, private building activity rose 8.8% in permits, 8.9% in area and 5.9% in volume in comparison with the previous year.