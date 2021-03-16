ATHEX: Benchmark in new leap over 860 pts

Piraeus Bank almost single-handedly took the Greek bourse higher on Tuesday, as the prospect of its share capital increase saw its stock take a 26.17% leap, carrying along first the other bank stocks and then the main indexes of the local market. The benchmark therefore notched up another 13-month high and daily turnover remained well above the 100-million-euro mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 860.26 points, adding 1.23% to Friday’s 849.81 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.34% to close at 2,072.52 points.

The banks index grew 5.57%, as besides Piraeus there were also gains for National (up 5.94%), Alpha (4.26%) and Eurobank (3.37%). Jumbo earned 2.96% and Fourlis Holdings collected 2.92%, while Ellaktor lost 9.32%, Sarantis descended 3.42% and OPAP parted with 2.63%.

In total 46 stocks recorded gains, 56 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €120.5 million, down from last Friday’s €152.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.59% to close at 61.29 points.