ATHEX: Bourse eases on Piraeus’ 6.38% drop

As is usually the case on bond issue days, the Greek stock market suffered a drop in turnover on Wednesday, accompanied by a minor decline in share prices, led by Piraeus Bank after it almost hit the roof on Tuesday and reports it would perform a reverse stock split.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 857.19 points, shedding 0.36% from Tuesday’s 860.26 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.41% to close at 2,064.04 points.

The banks index gave up 1.26% mainly due to Piraeus falling 6.38%. Alpha eased 1.02%, National lost 1% and Eurobank was down 0.81%.

Among the other blue chips, Jumbo sank 2.14%, Hellenic Petroleum conceded 1.91%, Viohalco and Ellaktor parted with 1.72%, as Terna Energy advanced 2.80%, Public Power Corporation improved 1.91%, and Aegean Airlines rose 1.11%.

In total 40 stocks posted gains, 63 endured losses and 21 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to €69.3 million, down from Tuesday’s €120.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.62% to 60.91 points.