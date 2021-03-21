Investors eye historic, listed buildings across the country

Buyer interest in historic and neoclassical – and in almost all cases listed – buildings across Greece remains strong and enduring, as their considerable history, their architectural elegance and often their location make them objects of great demand for investors, domestic and foreign alike.

The catalogue of such properties that are up for sale includes some real gems like the Agnes (quite possible Athens’ first ever hotel), the Grand Hotel de Kifissia that was built in 1885 on Ernst Ziller’s designs, the Tourist Hotel (pictured) that has graced downtown Thessaloniki since 1923, and Hotel Helmos in historic Kalavryta.