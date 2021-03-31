OTE wins satellite-to-ground services bid
Following an international tender, the leading satellite and ground communications solutions provider SES has selected the OTE Group’s Satellite Teleport in Thermopylae as a gateway site, enabling the delivery of connectivity services to underserved and underconnected regions around the globe.
OTE will provide SES with integrated gateway services for the interconnection between satellites and the ground segment, 24-hour support and management of satellite and ground infrastructure under a 10-year contract.