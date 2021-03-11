ECONOMY

United Group considering switching out Huawei equipment

united-group-considering-switching-out-huawei-equipment

Balkan telecoms and media company United Group is considering switching parts or all of the Huawei equipment that dominates its infrastructure to alternative providers, as it seeks to align itself with the US government.

United, owned by private equity firm BC Partners, operates in several countries such as Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia, providing a range of services including mobile, cable TV, broadband internet and fixed telephony.

“I think a gradual and measured switch to something that is more US-approved is the right approach, and it’s one that we’re considering,” United Chairman Nikos Stathopoulos told Reuters. [Reuters]

Technology
READ MORE
ranking-high-in-5g-concession-progress0
TECHNOLOGY

Ranking high in 5G concession progress

document-submission-online0
ECONOMY

Document submission online

industry-body-endeavor-greece-launch-digital-conference-innovative-greeks0
ECONOMY

Industry body, Endeavor Greece launch digital conference ‘Innovative Greeks’

program-for-tech-startups0
BUSINESS

Program for tech startups

tender-for-installation-of-5-600-wireless-internet-access-spots0
TECHNOLOGY

Tender for installation of 5,600 wireless internet access spots

state-it-systems-to-be-aligned0
ECONOMY

State IT systems to be aligned