united-group-considering-switching-out-huawei-equipment

Balkan telecoms and media company United Group is considering switching parts or all of the Huawei equipment that dominates its infrastructure to alternative providers, as it seeks to align itself with the US government.

United, owned by private equity firm BC Partners, operates in several countries such as Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia, providing a range of services including mobile, cable TV, broadband internet and fixed telephony.

“I think a gradual and measured switch to something that is more US-approved is the right approach, and it’s one that we’re considering,” United Chairman Nikos Stathopoulos told Reuters. [Reuters]