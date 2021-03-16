cellphone-number-for-authentication

The government launched on Tuesday the national communication register, the platform on which all individuals with a tax registration number (AFM) can register their communication details.

That means every registered taxpayer can record details such as their landline and cellphone numbers, and mail and email addresses on the platform managed by the General Secretariat of Public Administration Information Systems. The aim is to facilitate the provision of digital services to citizens through the single civil administration portal (gov.gr), and to enhance security as it safeguards the identification of each user in their transactions with the state through two-factor authentication.

The cellphone number may be used as a second authentication method to send a single-use code number to the user for the latter to gain access to the state’s digital services that the government believes requires a higher level of security.

According to the decision signed by Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and his deputy Giorgos Georgantas, each individual will declare only one cellphone number on the platform.