new-law-to-allow-shift-of-parnitha-casino-to-maroussi

A regulation restoring the law regarding the transfer of the Parnitha casino to Maroussi, after the Council of State deemed it unconstitutional, is due to be ratified by Parliament on Wednesday. It will allow for the transfer of all of the country’s casinos within their region’s boundaries.

The shift of the Parnitha casino to the northern suburbs of Athens constitutes an investment of 200 million euros that is also expected to raise of the value of the portfolio of the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD).

The regulation requires reasons of public interest for the transfer of a casino, including an increase in state revenues.