piraeus-port-authority-announces-creation-of-park

Piraeus Port Authority (OLP), a member of China’s Cosco Shipping group, on Wednesday announced the donation of a modern park to the local community.

The new recreation area of about 8,000 square meters will be constructed close to the cruise terminal and will include a model playground, a bike path and a parking lot, said a press release issued jointly by OLP and the City of Piraeus.

OLP managers presented the plans of the project to Yiannis Moralis, mayor of Piraeus, and Kostas Katsafados, deputy minister of maritime affairs and island policy. The park will be open to all citizens. The construction cost will be around 1.5 million euros and will be covered entirely by the Chinese investors. [Xinhua]