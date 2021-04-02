wolt-prepares-to-deliver-groceries-too

Finnish startup Wolt is expanding into the Greek retail market through the Wolt Market service that came about a few months after the creation of its subsidiary, Wolt Market Greece.

As a high number of consumers have turned to online shopping amid the pandemic, and are increasingly demanding speedier deliveries, Wolt has resorted to striking deals directly with suppliers for 2,000 product codes, bypassing the country’s supermarkets.

Based on this new model of purchases, the company is developing a network of storage and distribution centers, offering a range of products that consumers can order through Wolt’s application. Then it will use its existing delivery network to bring groceries to customers’ doors seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to midnight, offering consumers the option of timing their order’s delivery and tracking it live.

This service will be available across most of Athens at first, with the aim of the full coverage of Attica. Greece is the first country outside Finland where Wolt has applied this particular business model, but it aims to develop it in more countries soon.