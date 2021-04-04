ECONOMY PRIME MINISTER

Former Pyrkal site to host government buildings

“It is a great day for the Municipality of Dafni-Ymittos as we announce the launch of an extremely ambitious urban regeneration project,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday at an event on the utilization of the space currently occupied by factory buildings where Pyrkal ammunition and explosives were once manufactured.

The PM said the plan envisages the creation of a new green area in Athens with the relocation of a number of government facilities to the site.

“It will allow the public administration to function better, in new, environmentally friendly buildings and of course be much more friendly to staff,” he stated.

