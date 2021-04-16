ECONOMY

Happy Berth Days campaign launched by D-Marin

The global marina network D-Marin, active in Greece, Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro and the United Arab Emirates, has launched a campaign titled “Happy Berth Days” for its year-long clients throughout 2021.

Aiming to highlight the experience of staying at the network’s marinas, D-Marin is offering a prepaid annual contract with seven free days at each marina in the network, allowing up to 98 days in total across its 14 marinas.

For those who wish to spend more than seven days at the same marina, there is also a 40% discount on mooring costs for up to four months.

