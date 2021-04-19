russian-subsidiary-of-tui-expects-over-300-000-bookings-this-summer

The Russian subsidiary of Europe’s biggest tour operator Tui expects to send some 300,000 Russian tourists to Greece this summer, based on booking figures available to date.

This is according to the Tui Russia and Ukraine Chief Executive Officer Taras Demura, who spoke after his meeting with Greek Tourism Development Minister Haris Theocharis in Russia last week.

Demura noted that this figure depends on whether the tourism season begins as planned in Greece and the air transport links have been restored in time.

Theocharis confirmed in Russia that visitors to Greece who have been given the Russian vaccines will be treated the same as those with vaccines approved by the European Union authorities.