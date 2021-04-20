ATHEX: All’s well that ends well at stock market

Despite Piraeus Bank posting a 29.97% decline for the second day in a row, the benchmark managed to stem the flow of stock sales to end the day with minor gains after two sessions of losses. The other banks and a number of fellow blue chips reversed the drop before closing time, with the late rally taking daily trading closer to the 100-million-euro mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 876.76 points, adding 0.11% to Monday’s 875.76 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.36% to close at 2,125.04 points.

The banks index advanced 2.80%, as Eurobank grew 5.70%, Alpha grabbed 3.23% and National edged up 0.16%.

Among the other blue chips, Sarantis parted with 1.68%, Fourlis lost 1.58%, Terna Energy gave up 1.13% and OTE Telecom was down 1.08%. EYDAP and Jumbo improved 0.58%.

In total 56 stocks posted gains, 42 sustained losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €93.8 million, up from Monday’s €70.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.26% to close at 62.80 points.