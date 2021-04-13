ATHEX: Stocks rise for seventh day in a row

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue all but reached the 900-point milestone on Tuesday, as it still managed to notch up a seventh consecutive session of gains despite the fact that the majority of stocks and the banks and mid-caps indexes ended lower.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 899.90 points, adding 0.26% to Monday’s 897.55 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.30% to end at 2,179.87 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.79%.

Τhe banks index slipped 0.10% on Eurobank’s 2.86% drop, while Piraeus grew 14.08%, Alpha earned 1.63% and National picked up 1.04%. Piraeus Bank stock is now suspended from trading and will return on Monday after its reverse split.

Among the other blue chips, Fourlis strengthened 3.70% and Jumbo snatched 3.07%, as Viohalco parted with 4.33% and Aegean Air eased 2.42%.

In total 48 stocks recorded gains, 63 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 85.5 million euros, down from Monday’s €88.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.98% to close at 61.62 points.