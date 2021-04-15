ATHEX: Advance continues on bourse

Athinon Avenue made it nine in a row on Thursday as the benchmark has yet to see a southbound session in April. Greece’s main stock index has climbed some distance above the 900-point mark, due mainly to blue chips such as Terna Energy and OPAP, but no thanks to banks.

Stocks were split down the middle between winners and losers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 905.31 points, adding 0.36% to Wednesday’s 902.04 points.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.46% to close at 2,194.09 points, but mid-caps contracted 1.16%.

Τhe banks index gave up 0.74%, as Eurobank fell 1.98% and Alpha dropped 1.21%, while National earned 1.41%.

Athens Water (EYDAP) grew 4.82%, Terna Energy augmented 3.67% and OPAP improved 3.31%, as Jumbo parted with 2.23%.

In total 51 stocks posted gains and 51 took losses, leaving 25 unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 112.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €74.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.27% to close at 62.97 points.