ATHEX: Benchmark conquers 900 points

The eighth consecutive session of gains at Athinon Avenue sufficed on Wednesday to take the benchmark above 900 points, with rising stocks outnumbering the losers by 3:2. Attention focused on the three systemic banks left after the suspension of Piraeus, and on telecoms provider OTE, with those four blue chips accounting for 66% of the day’s turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 902.04 points, adding 0.24% to Tuesday’s 899.90 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.19% to close at 2,184.08 points.

Τhe banks index improved 1.34%, with National earning 2.74% and Eurobank growing 1.65%, while Alpha eased 0.22%.

Among the other blue chips, Sarantis collected 2.96%, Aegean Air rose 2.86%, Viohalco was up 2.21% and Mytilineos grabbed 1.59%, while Jumbo parted with 4.11% and Ellaktor gave up 2.37%.

In total 66 stocks enjoyed gains, 44 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 74.3 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €85.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.91% to close at 62.18 points.