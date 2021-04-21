ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse sees early gains evaporate

athex-bourse-sees-early-gains-evaporate

With Piraeus’ share price fast approaching its share capital increase level of 1.15 euros after a fresh 23.70% decline on Wednesday, the Greek bourse ended the session with minor losses even though its benchmark had spent most of the day in positive territory.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 875.44 points, shedding 0.15% from Tuesday’s 876.76 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.23% to close at 2,120.24 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.67%.

The banks index braved the huge drop posted by Piraeus (which avoided a third consecutive limit-down) to record an increase of 0.32%. This was thanks to the 3.22% advance by Alpha and Eurobank’s 0.57% growth. National fell 2.65%.

Viohalco outperformed, rising 6.44%, Terna Energy followed with a 4.10% increase and Ellaktor augmented 2.05%. Motor Oil parted with 3.38%.

In total 47 stocks reported gains, 57 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €108.7 million, up from Tuesday’s €93.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.24% to close at 62.65 points.

Stocks
READ MORE
athex-all-s-well-that-ends-well-at-stock-market
STOCKS

ATHEX: All’s well that ends well at stock market

athex-index-starts-week-with-2-5-decline
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index starts week with 2.5% decline

athex-stock-drop-eats-into-weekly-gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock drop eats into weekly gains

athex-advance-continues-on-bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Advance continues on bourse

athex-benchmark-conquers-900-points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark conquers 900 points

athex-stocks-rise-for-seventh-day-in-a-row
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks rise for seventh day in a row