ATHEX: Bourse sees early gains evaporate

With Piraeus’ share price fast approaching its share capital increase level of 1.15 euros after a fresh 23.70% decline on Wednesday, the Greek bourse ended the session with minor losses even though its benchmark had spent most of the day in positive territory.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 875.44 points, shedding 0.15% from Tuesday’s 876.76 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.23% to close at 2,120.24 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.67%.

The banks index braved the huge drop posted by Piraeus (which avoided a third consecutive limit-down) to record an increase of 0.32%. This was thanks to the 3.22% advance by Alpha and Eurobank’s 0.57% growth. National fell 2.65%.

Viohalco outperformed, rising 6.44%, Terna Energy followed with a 4.10% increase and Ellaktor augmented 2.05%. Motor Oil parted with 3.38%.

In total 47 stocks reported gains, 57 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €108.7 million, up from Tuesday’s €93.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.24% to close at 62.65 points.