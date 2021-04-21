amazon-to-help-train-jobless-in-greece

Amazon and Greece’s Manpower Organization (OAED) will take joint action to bridge the digital divide in the local labor market, in the context of a cooperation memorandum that OAED signed on Wednesday with Amazon Web Services in the presence of Labor and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis.

As part of the country’s National Alliance for Digital Skills and Employment program, OAED and Amazon will take common action with an emphasis on skills development in cloud service technologies, aimed at the return of jobless individuals to work and the enhancement of the digital economy.

OAED is expanding its field of cooperation with innovative technology corporations (following its cooperation with Google) with this new initiative, which signals the increased emphasis it now places on digital skills.

Meanwhile the implementation of another part of the National Alliance for Digital Skills and Employment program, that signed last October between OAED and Cisco Hellas, is getting under way, as the organization’s governing board yesterday approved a program for the provision of internet training to 1,000 registered unemployed people aged 18 years or over, titled “Introduction to Cybersecurity.”

This program is being offered by Cisco Hellas to the unemployed for free in the context of its corporate social responsibility program, with its primary objective being the strengthening of digital skills. It will be conducted through the Cisco Networking Academy’s online platform.

This training module has been designed for those interested in working in the information technology sector and is mainly focused on cybersecurity. Participants will gain a basic knowledge of the subject, learn about internet security principles, various types of malware and cyberattacks and how corporations protect themselves from such attacks, and be shown how to find career options in the field.

The jobless people to benefit from participating in this program will also obtain access to the community of the Cisco Networking Academy, where they will be able to contact students from other countries too.