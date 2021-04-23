us-advises-americans-to-avoid-greece

The US State Department issued a Travel Advisory Level 4 for Greece, advising American citizens against traveling to Greece, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to have unpredictable effects on tourism. However, similar advisories have been issued for most other European countries.

The third wave of the pandemic has led the US authorities to upgrade their advisory on Greece from Level 3 to 4, but it did so for almost 100 other countries, heeding the scientific advice of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A State Department spokesperson commented on Greek state broadcaster ERT that, given the conditions, most countries are now at Level 3 or 4, noting that the pandemic entails unprecedented risks that the advisory takes into account.

Greece has eased trips from the US since last Monday, and if the pandemic does not peak again US tourists will offer a major boost to the Greek economy, especially as far as Athens is concerned, as Americans are among the highest-spending travelers per capita: In 2019, a record year for tourism, they spent over 1 billion euros in the country.