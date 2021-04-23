the-best-paid-jobs-around

Working as an IT director in the technology sector is the best-paid job in Greece nowadays, with the average monthly salary averaging at 12,000 euros gross for 14 months per year, according to the latest survey by Randstad for 2021.

Like last year, the financial sector, accounting and technology still offer high salaries, with experts estimating that the pandemic has not affected the list of the highest-paid jobs in Greece at all.

The Randstad survey of 431 decision-making and human resource officers in various sectors took place from October 2020 to January 2021, and the report attempts to draw a comparison between the pre-pandemic period and today.

It concludes that about a year after the outbreak of the pandemic, and with companies having gained experience in tackling crisis situations, their main challenges are now focused on attracting and maintaining their human resources; three out of seven respondents (42%) described the attraction of talent as their greatest challenge, far above the 16% rate during the decade-long financial crisis of the 2010s.

The majority of those polled said the salaries their company offers their officers are similar to those of their competitors. The onset of the pandemic did change the type of perks companies offer, as there is a growth trend toward the provision of medical insurance and health and wellness programs. There has also been a decline in the number of companies offering training programs.