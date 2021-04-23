ATHEX: Fifth straight week of gains for benchmark

A late rally took the benchmark at Athinon Avenue within a whisker of the 900-point mark on Friday, but it also grew as much as was required to offset all of the week’s losses and make it a fifth consecutive week with gains, despite the reduced turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 899.58 points, adding 0.65% to Thursday’s 893.76 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.11%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index also expanded 0.64% to close at 2,178.30 points, although the banks index contracted 0.39%.

The huge interest recorded in the Piraeus share capital increase had the bank’s stock begin its recovery yesterday, jumping 13.07%.

Ellaktor improved 3.09%, OPAP fetched 2.43%, ADMIE Holdings climbed 2.04% and Alpha Bank earned 1.98%, as Eurobank dropped 2.55%.

In total 72 stocks registered gains, 31 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last three weeks, amounting to 67.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s €89.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.45% to close at 61.92 points.