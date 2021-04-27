autohellas-hertz-shift-to-electric-car-rentals

Autohellas Hartz is investing a total of 13 million euros in its bid to increase its electric vehicle fleet. It has already spent €3 million and created a fleet of 70 electric vehicles destined for rent-a-car services, and intends to have more than 200 such cars at its disposal by the end of the year.

Importantly, this investment started amid the coronavirus pandemic and renders Autohellas Hertz the first Greek car rental enterprise to make such a move since 2019, highlighting the significance of electric mobility now and in the future. The fleet of its electric vehicles already available ranges from the Fiat 500 BEV to the Tesla Model 3.

“For us the future of mobility must go through sustainable development, and this is our strategic priority,” said Dimitris Maggioros, deputy director general at Autohellas Hertz: “We are strengthening our commitment for a sustainable future, investing in the further strengthening and upgrading of our fleet.”