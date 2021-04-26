Extra train services to monastic center ahead of Greek Orthodox Easter
Two additional train services will resume service between Athens and Kalambaka (near Meteora, in Thessaly) in both directions, to help prevent overcrowding related to the upcoming Greek Orthodox Easter holiday (May 2), Trainose announced on Monday.
The two services will each operate alternately from Tuesday through Monday, May 10, the national railway operator added, serving passengers who are allowed to travel between regions during a period when coronavirus restrictions in place.