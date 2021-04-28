ATHEX: Benchmark ends day on session high

After a mixed session at the Greek bourse, the benchmark called it a day at its highest point on Wednesday, as Piraeus Bank’s major drop was offset by the advance of the other three systemic lenders’ stocks.

Trading volume slipped ahead of Thursday’s final day of bourse action before the five-day holiday, but that might have alsobeen affected by the six-month T-bill auction through which Greece raised 812.5 million euros at a negative rate of 0.32%.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 910.37 points, adding 0.77% to Tuesday’s 903.44 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.85% to close at 2,208.74 points and the banks index grew 1.90%.

Alpha improved 3.56%, Viohalco earned 2.41% and Ellaktor climbed 2.19%, while Piraeus Bank lost 9.26% and Jumbo eased 2.27%.

In total 63 stocks reported gains, 52 sustained losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €79.4 million, down from Tuesday’s €122.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.97% to close at 62.19 points.