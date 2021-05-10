Short-term rentals under tax authorities’ scrutiny

People who want to let their properties on the most popular international short-term rental platforms can no longer escape the scrutiny of the tax authorities.

Days after Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) reached an agreement with the three main online platforms, Airbnb has informed those who want to list their properties on its website from June 1 that they must include the property’s registry number in the space provided for the purpose or be booted off the platform. Older clients must update their profiles too.

IAPR officials say the deal will help reduce tax evasion, since property owners who want to use the online platforms must now quickly register them, if they have not done so.

The deal between the IAPR and the platforms includes the latter sending detailed data every February for each client’s rental earnings over the previous year.