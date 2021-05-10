ECONOMY

Short-term rentals under tax authorities’ scrutiny

short-term-rentals-under-tax-authorities-scrutiny

People who want to let their properties on the most popular international short-term rental platforms can no longer escape the scrutiny of the tax authorities.

Days after Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) reached an agreement with the three main online platforms, Airbnb has informed those who want to list their properties on its website from June 1 that they must include the property’s registry number in the space provided for the purpose or be booted off the platform. Older clients must update their profiles too.

IAPR officials say the deal will help reduce tax evasion, since property owners who want to use the online platforms must now quickly register them, if they have not done so.

The deal between the IAPR and the platforms includes the latter sending detailed data every February for each client’s rental earnings over the previous year.

Property
READ MORE
[InTime News]
PROPERTY

Short-term rental offerings drop in some popular Athens districts

property-unfazed-by-covid-19
REAL ESTATE

Property unfazed by Covid-19

annual-3-7-house-price-rise
PROPERTY

Annual 3.7% house price rise

The director of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis.
SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Net to catch negligent hosts

holiday-homes-on-attica-coastline-are-hot-properties-this-easter
PROPERTY

Holiday homes on Attica coastline are hot properties this Easter

Like in previous years, Greece’s more popular islands, like Santorini, are expected to draw the most interest from local and foreign tourists alike.
ECONOMY

Bookings for short-term rentals rise as vaccinations gather pace