ECONOMY

Fraport airports get ACI thumbs-up over Covid measures

fraport-airports-get-aci-thumbs-up-over-covid-measures

All 14 airports managed by Fraport Greece have been certified by Airports Council International (ACI) World regarding the implementation of Covid-19 measures, Fraport announced on Wednesday.

According to the company, all 14 airports have been certified by ACI World for their commitment to passengers, staff and other social partners regarding the implementation of appropriate measures and best practices, with the aim of stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The main pillars of the certification are the high level of cleaning and disinfection of all areas and surfaces at the airport, the information provided to passengers in all areas of the airport, as well as the training of staff in the implementation of all health authority guidelines.

Travel Tourism Covid-19 Transport
READ MORE
athex-blue-chips-stumble-as-mid-caps-rise
STOCKS

ATHEX: Blue chips stumble as mid-caps rise

lamda-eyes-autumn-start-for-airport-site-redevelopment
ECONOMY

Lamda eyes autumn start for airport site redevelopment

ote-expects-a-solid-year-as-restrictions-ease
ECONOMY

OTE expects a ‘solid’ year as restrictions ease

[AP]
ECONOMY

Eurozone to rebound more strongly, borrowing curbs to stay on hold

in-meeting-with-regling-pm-affirms-commitment-to-reforms
ECONOMY

In meeting with Regling, PM affirms commitment to reforms

europe-s-summer-holiday-season-can-be-saved-says-tui
TOURISM

Europe’s summer holiday season can be saved, says TUI