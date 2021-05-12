fraport-airports-get-aci-thumbs-up-over-covid-measures

All 14 airports managed by Fraport Greece have been certified by Airports Council International (ACI) World regarding the implementation of Covid-19 measures, Fraport announced on Wednesday.

According to the company, all 14 airports have been certified by ACI World for their commitment to passengers, staff and other social partners regarding the implementation of appropriate measures and best practices, with the aim of stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The main pillars of the certification are the high level of cleaning and disinfection of all areas and surfaces at the airport, the information provided to passengers in all areas of the airport, as well as the training of staff in the implementation of all health authority guidelines.