ATHEX: Non-bank blue chips signal drop

The trading week got off to a mixed start in Athens on Monday, as the early gains for the benchmark had vanished by the end of the session, with foreign markets sliding and bond yields climbing. Gainers still managed to edge out the losers partly thanks to corporate news and the announcement of first-quarter results.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 903.48 points, shedding 0.40% from Friday’s 907.08 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.52% to close at 2,188.14 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.41%.

The banks index also advanced, by 0.67%: Alpha grew 1.79%, Eurobank earned 1.59% and Piraeus improved 1%, as National parted with 2.22%.

Viohalco fell 3.98%, Jumbo slipped 3.38% and Titan Cement gave up 2.62%, while Athens Water (EYDAP) climbed 1.92%, OTE Telecom earned 1.22% and Lamda Development augmented 1.07%.

In total 56 stocks secured gains, 52 suffered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 72.1 million euros, down from last Friday’s €83.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.26% to close at 64.46 points.